Federated Hermes Inc. Has $159,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

