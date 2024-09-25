Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 139,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brightcove

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,561,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,442.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,926 shares of company stock valued at $138,425. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.