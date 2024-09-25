Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 255.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $44,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Celanese by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

