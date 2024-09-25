Federated Hermes Inc. Has $188,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 222.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSN opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.