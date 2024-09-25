enGene’s (ENGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get enGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENGN

enGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.