Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $167,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CONMED by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 149.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $6,480,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.