FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

