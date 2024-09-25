Tarang Amin Sells 23,528 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

