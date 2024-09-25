IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.