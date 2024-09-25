Jamf’s (JAMF) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Jamf Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

