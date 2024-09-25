MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on ML. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ML opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.70. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 2.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

