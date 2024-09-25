WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WT stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.