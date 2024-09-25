Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $1,252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,045.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

