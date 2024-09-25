BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,282.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,118.62.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,045.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

