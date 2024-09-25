Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 98,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
