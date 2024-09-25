Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

ANET opened at $385.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.42. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

