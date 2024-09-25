Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZVRA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

