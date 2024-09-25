Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth $188,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.