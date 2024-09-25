Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2,552.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.