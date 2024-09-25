Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE OOMA opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $297 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

