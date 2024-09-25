First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 32,000 shares.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

