Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.44. Origin Energy shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

