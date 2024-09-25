Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.73

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.73 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 141.76 ($1.90). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.90), with a volume of 191,082 shares changing hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £698.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.35.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £40,032 ($53,604.71). 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

