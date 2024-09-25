Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.73

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.73 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 141.76 ($1.90). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.90), with a volume of 191,082 shares changing hands.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £698.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.35.
Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.
Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apax Global Alpha
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.