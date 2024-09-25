Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.05

Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.05 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 226.60 ($3.03). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 197,022 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,292.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -35,714.29%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

