Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.00

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$182.00 and last traded at C$179.00, with a volume of 2842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAS.A shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$87,500. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

