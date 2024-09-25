Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.00

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$182.00 and last traded at C$179.00, with a volume of 2842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAS.A shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Trading Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity at Lassonde Industries
In other news, Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$87,500. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.