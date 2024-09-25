Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.70

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.40, with a volume of 65134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

