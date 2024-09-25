Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $5.23. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,680 shares.
Sino Land Stock Up 6.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.
