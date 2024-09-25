Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $219,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $289,513. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

