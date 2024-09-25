Federated Hermes Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.