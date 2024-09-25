Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,787 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $301.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

