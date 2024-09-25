Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

