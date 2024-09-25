Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.