Federated Hermes Inc. Has $228,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $796.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.99. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

