International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,057,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

