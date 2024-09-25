Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,643 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $146.41. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

