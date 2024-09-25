Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,415,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 532,185.7% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.7 %

KALU opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

