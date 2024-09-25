Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

