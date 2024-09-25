RH (NYSE:RH) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $344.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

