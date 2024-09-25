Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

