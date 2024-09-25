GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.40. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

