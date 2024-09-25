Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Telefónica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

