Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.7 %

HGV opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

