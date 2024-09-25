Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Alector worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.68. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

