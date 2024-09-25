Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 144,346.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 352,832 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.