American Century Companies Inc. Buys 713,523 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 5,631.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.14% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.4 %

CDMO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $738.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

