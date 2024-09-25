American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.