American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 31,110 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.85% of Immersion worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $3,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 151.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter worth $636,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

