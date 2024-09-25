American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $165,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

NYSE ARMN opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $822.43 million and a PE ratio of 97.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

