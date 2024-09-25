American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.55% of Marcus worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Up 1.0 %

Marcus stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $482.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCS

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.