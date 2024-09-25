American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $464.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.